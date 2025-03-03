Healthier Treats Take Big Bite Out of Snack Market
Favorite Flavors
Despite Americans' sweet tooth reputation, salty flavors win out.
- 72% of consumers go for salty snacks
- 63% choose sweet treats
- 44% crave cheesy items
- 40% say fruity is their favorite flavor
- 26% of Americans are looking for spicy options
- Leaning on labels. When asked what labels influence snack purchases, 30% of consumers said "organic"; 26% said "sugar-free"; 18% stated "non-GMO"; and 7% said "plant-based." Other sought-after labels include "GLP-1 friendly", "keto-friendly" and "gluten-free" (6%).
- Pumped for protein. When it comes to which nutrients are most important to healthy snackers, protein is the overwhelming winner at 55%. Seventeen percent prioritize fiber content, while healthy fats and vitamins and minerals tie at 14%.
- Salt is king. Fifty-nine percent of snackers choose salty options like chips, crackers, popcorn, pretzels, nuts and jerky. Only about 20% go for sweet snacks like candy, cookies, granola bars and baked goods, while 13% choose fresh fruits and vegetables, and 6% crave dairy snacks like cheese and yogurt.
- Craving the crunch. Chips are the most popular snack, enjoyed by nearly 80% of people, followed by fresh fruit at 73%. Nuts and crackers tie for third place, both favored by 59% of respondents.
- Flavor trumps all. Taste was by far the most important influence on Americans' snack purchases at 47%. Price was the second most important factor (36%).
The Best Places for Treats
The overwhelming majority of consumers purchase their snacks at grocery stores (84%) or big box stores (65%). Followed by:
- Convenience stores (16%)
- Online retailers like Amazon Fresh or Imperfect Foods (16%)
- Subscription services (1%)
- On the go. Americans overwhelmingly prefer prepackaged snacks, with 69% saying they choose convenience over homemade.
- Time for a treat. Nearly all snacking happens in the second half of the day. When asked what time of day they snack the most, 46% of Americans said the afternoon and 41% chose the evening. Late night only accounts for 8% of snacking, and morning is the least likely time at 5%.
"It's clear that the snacking landscape is undergoing a shift as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier snack options. Consumers want healthier options and they're willing to pay for them," said Brittany Billings, chief marketing officer at Trax. "Brands need to understand consumer preferences and adapt to meet their evolving needs. At Trax, we're committed to providing actionable insights that help brands navigate these changes and capitalize on emerging opportunities."
Shopkick surveyed more than 10,000 Americans between Jan. 15–Feb. 3.
Trax's AI-powered platform combines solutions that provide data-driven signals to leading global consumer packaged goods and retailers to deliver real-time data, retail execution and consumer engagement to increase return on investment.
Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, France, Hungary, China, Mexico, Brazil and Israel, serving customers in more than 80 countries worldwide.