Healthier Treats Take Big Bite Out of Snack Market

BOSTON — With an uptick in snacking in recent years, it's no surprise consumers love their snacks; however, they're increasingly searching for healthier options to do more than satisfy a craving.

From organic to gluten free to vegan, consumers say they have a wide range of tasty snacks to satisfy their hunger with 71% gravitating toward healthier snack options, according to a new survey from Shopkick by Trax. And while Americans love their chips (80% of respondents said it was their favorite), fresh produce options are closing in: fresh fruit came in a close second, at 73%.

In honor of National Snack Day on March 4, Shopkick by Trax, surveyed more than 10,000 Americans to learn all about their snacking habits and preferences. Here's what was uncovered: