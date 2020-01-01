The Heineken 15-Count Multipack includes 12 cans of Heineken Original Lager and three cans of Heineken 0.0. The innovative configuration is perfect for traditional beer drinking occasions, while also providing the opportunity to enjoy the same Heineken taste when alcohol is not desired, according to the company. Heineken 0.0 is an alcohol-free lager that's brewed with a unique recipe for a balanced taste, and contains just 69 calories per serving.