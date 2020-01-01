Heineken 2020 Holiday Campaign

Driven by the belief that each person is one in a billion and, as such, deserves something unique and personal, Heineken has created "unlimited" different bottles each with a unique number and design for this holiday season. Using technology that incorporates a smart algorithm and high-speed digital printing, the bottles sport millions of different festive patterns, ensuring no two are alike. To complement this special packaging, Heineken is offering beer drinkers the chance to win $1 million in a sweepstakes launching Oct. 15. The campaign also includes festive point-of-sale materials, including a four-sided tree display, case stacker and pole topper. Public relations, digital media and social media posts by influencers will drive store traffic for incremental Heineken sales throughout the key holiday selling period, according to the company.