Heineken 2021 Holiday Campaign

Heineken is "spreading cheer over holiday beers" by offering consumers the chance to win a lifetime supply of Heineken beer. The brand's 2021 holiday program, which kicked off Oct. 1, includes an on- and off-premise Scan-to-Win consumer engagement promotion featured on eye-catching point-of-sale (POS) materials encouraging consumers to purchase a Heineken Original and register for their chance to win Heineken for life. One grand-prize winner will receive a lump sum cash payout of $62,400, which is equivalent to one 12-pack per week for 60 years. The campaign is being amplified through TV, digital, social, and influencer marketing to drive shopper traffic and in-store purchase. Festive POS display options include a Christmas Tree Display, large bow displays, floor decals, shelf wobblers, holiday bottle koozies, and more.