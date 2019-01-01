Heineken Can Redesign

With consumers increasingly choosing cans over bottles, Heineken introduces a new bigger, bolder look for its cans. The redesign adds a generous splash of Heineken's iconic green color and the brand's bold red star to help the cans pop on shelves. Heineken cans are available in 12-ounce 12-, 18- and 24-packs and single-serve 16-ounce and 24-ounce cans. The new Heineken cans, along with point-of-sale materials featuring the bold update, arrive in stores starting in May — just in time for the prime summer drinking occasions.