Heineken Can Redesign

Heineken Can Redesign

The new bigger, bolder look arrives in stores starting in May.
Heineken Cans Brand Refresh

With consumers increasingly choosing cans over bottles, Heineken introduces a new bigger, bolder look for its cans. The redesign adds a generous splash of Heineken's iconic green color and the brand's bold red star to help the cans pop on shelves. Heineken cans are available in 12-ounce 12-, 18- and 24-packs and single-serve 16-ounce and 24-ounce cans. The new Heineken cans, along with point-of-sale materials featuring the bold update, arrive in stores starting in May — just in time for the prime summer drinking occasions.

