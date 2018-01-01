Heineken "Celebrate What’s Inside" Promotion

Heineken will ask drinkers to see past the trimmings, open a cold Heineken and “Celebrate What’s Inside” in a new holiday season promotion. The national program will feature awareness-building TV, social media and online video initiatives, putting the spotlight on the exclusive, limited-edition Magnum bottle that's designed to share with friends and family during the holiday season. This retail promotion will complement Heineken's new brand campaign that promotes the idea that beer drinkers can enjoy life more when looked at with a fresh perspective, according the company. Beginning in November, TV commercials, online digital video and social media activations will take common beliefs in everyday life and cast them in a Heineken point-of-view to drive consideration as consumers purchase for their holiday parties and celebrations. Coupons, rebates and impactful holiday-themed point-of-sale materials will bring the program to life for party planners.