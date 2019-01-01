Heineken Holiday Moments Promotion

This holiday season, Heineken and Heineken 0.0 are encouraging beer drinkers to celebrate all their holiday moments — the good, the bad and the ugly — because even the troubles can lead to fun memories to share for a lifetime. Special holiday packaging includes a unique code under every bottle cap that consumers can use to enter for the chance to instantly win gift cards worth up to $200, and be entered into the grand-prize drawing for a catered at-home holiday party valued at up to $10,000. The comprehensive, integrated holiday promotion is being supported by broadcast and digital media, in-store merchandising, and savings on six-packs and five-liter draught kegs where legal. ​​​