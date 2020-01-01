Heineken & Uber Big Game Promotion

In a new Heineken retail promotion around the National Football League's championship game on Feb. 2, fans who fill out their Big Game Boxes and choose the right numbers after each quarter will have the chance to win Uber codes that escalate in value by quarter. On- and off-premise point-of-sale materials and social media will drive consumers to a URL where, in addition to the Uber codes, consumers have a chance to win one of four grand prizes: $2,500 in Uber credits. Retail theater in the form of cooler decals, tuck cards, shelf wobblers and shelf blades will increase promotion visibility and drive shopper engagement.