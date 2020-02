Available in spring 2020, Heinz HoneyRacha Sauce is a combination of two fan-favorite flavors: sweet honey and spicy Sriracha. HoneyRacha is a permanent addition to the Heinz condiment lineup and follows on the heels of the brand's Mayochip, Mayomust and Mayocue combination condiments. Heinz debuted its new HoneyRacha Sauce in a commercial aired during Super Bowl LIV.