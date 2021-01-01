Herr's Fire Ridged Potato Chips & Cheese Curls

Herr's is bringing the heat with the launch of two new fiery snacks that deliver big flavor: Herr's Fire Ridged Potato Chips and Herr's Fire Cheese Curls. Both products deliver a fiery sensation that is balanced by savory and sweet notes. Herr's Fire Ridged Potato Chips have a suggested retail price of 50 cents for a 1-ounce bag, $1.89 for a 2.75-ounce bag, and $4.29 for a 9-ounce bag. Herr's Fire Cheese Curls have a suggested price of 50 cents for a 1-ounce bag, $1.89 for a 3-ounce bag, and $3.69 for a 7.5-ounce bag. The development of these new products also led Herr's to another heat-related innovation: it will soon start rolling out unified "heat meter" branding on its packaging so that consumers can easily choose between mild, medium or hot heat in many other Herr's snack products.