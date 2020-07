Herr's unveiled a new flavorful concept for the summer snacking season. Herr's Flavor Mix delivers unique combinations that blend two of the brand's best-selling flavors. Consumers can choose between Cheddar and Sour Cream & Onion; Barbecue and Salt & Vinegar; and Red Hot and Honey BBQ. Packaged in 9-ounce bags, the suggested retail price is $4.29 per bag.