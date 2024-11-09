Hershey's 2024 Halloween Treats

The Hershey Co. reveals its newest limited edition offerings, with Kit Kat Ghost Toast and Reese's Werewolf Track leading the seasonal lineup. Ghost Toast features classic Kit Kat wafers wrapped in a cinnamon toast flavored creme, while the Werewolf Tracks combine vanilla-flavored creme, milk chocolate and peanut butter. Both come in standard, king or snack sizes. Twizzlers will also have a special offering for Halloween. Ghosts, the line's first-ever seasonal shape, will available in 8.5-ounce bags.