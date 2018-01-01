Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch Triple Chocolate

Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch is now available in a Triple Chocolate variety. The newest flavor is made with chocolate crème, chocolate cookie bits, and milk chocolate. Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars feature layers of crunchy cookie bits and decadent filling, all surrounded by smooth and creamy Hershey’s chocolate, according to the company. Triple Chocolate joins Caramel, Vanilla Crème and Mint Crème varieties in the line.