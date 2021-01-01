Hershey's Easter 2021 Offerings

Hershey's unveiled several new limited-time items for the coming Easter holiday. The seasonal offerings include: Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's milk chocolate Pip Bunny, Hershey's milk chocolate Build-A-Bunny, and Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling. The Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups deliver extra marshmallow-flavored goodness on top of the brand's iconic peanut butter and chocolate duo. For classic chocolate lovers, there are more chocolate bunnies to choose from this year than ever before, according to the company. And for those looking for a refreshing burst of flavor, the Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling features a sugar-free gum with a sweet and sour twist in adorable packaging.