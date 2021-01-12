12/01/2021
Hershey's Kisses With Grinch Foils
The two iconic holiday brands introduce 10 different candy foils.
Hershey's Kisses and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch are partnering to help make the holidays extra special with limited-edition Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates With Grinch Foils. The two iconic holiday brands introduce 10 different candy foils featuring The Grinch's up-to-something smirk, classic Grinch sayings, and Max's adorable floppy ears. A Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates With Grinch Foils Cane is available for a suggested retail price of $2 for the 2.08-ounce cane. The new Hershey's Kisses variety is also available in a 7.4-ounce bag for a suggested price of $2.99, and a 9.5-ounce bag for a suggested price of $3.49.