Hershey's Kisses With Grinch Foils

Hershey's Kisses and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch are partnering to help make the holidays extra special with limited-edition Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates With Grinch Foils. The two iconic holiday brands introduce 10 different candy foils featuring The Grinch's up-to-something smirk, classic Grinch sayings, and Max's adorable floppy ears. A Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates With Grinch Foils Cane is available for a suggested retail price of $2 for the 2.08-ounce cane. The new Hershey's Kisses variety is also available in a 7.4-ounce bag for a suggested price of $2.99, and a 9.5-ounce bag ​​​​​​for a suggested price of $3.49.