Advertisement
12/01/2021

Hershey's Kisses With Grinch Foils

The two iconic holiday brands introduce 10 different candy foils.
Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils

Hershey's Kisses and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch are partnering to help make the holidays extra special with limited-edition Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates With Grinch Foils. The two iconic holiday brands introduce 10 different candy foils featuring The Grinch's up-to-something smirk, classic Grinch sayings, and Max's adorable floppy ears. A Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates With Grinch Foils Cane is available for a suggested retail price of $2 for the 2.08-ounce cane. The new Hershey's Kisses variety is also available in a 7.4-ounce bag for a suggested price of $2.99, and a 9.5-ounce bag ​​​​​​for a suggested price of $3.49. 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement