Hershey's Valentine's Day Treats

Hershey's Valentine's Day TreatsNew products include Hershey's Kisses Meltaway Roses and the Reese's Peanut Butter Rose.
Hershey's iconic brands are offering new products for Valentine's Day, featuring exciting twists on classic flavors and awe-inspiring shapes. The limited-time offerings include Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate Meltaway Roses, Hershey's milk chocolate Bear, Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Heart Box, Reese's Peanut Butter Rose, and Reese's Big Box O' Love. Highlights include a velvety cream that bursts out of each Meltaway Rose, adorable shapes in each chocolate Bear, and a dynamic duo better than the real thing with each Reese's Peanut Butter Rose, according to the company.