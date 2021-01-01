Hershey's Valentine's Day Treats

Hershey's iconic brands are offering new products for Valentine's Day, featuring exciting twists on classic flavors and awe-inspiring shapes. The limited-time offerings include Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate Meltaway Roses, Hershey's milk chocolate Bear, Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Heart Box, Reese's Peanut Butter Rose, and Reese's Big Box O' Love. Highlights include a velvety cream that bursts out of each Meltaway Rose, adorable shapes in each chocolate Bear, and a dynamic duo better than the real thing with each Reese's Peanut Butter Rose, according to the company.