HI-CHEW expands its portfolio of vibrant flavors with the launch of HI-CHEW Fruit Combos. Each chewlet offers two layers of mouthwatering tastes that, when bitten into, create one amazing fruit-forward experience, according to the company. Two varieties are available. Tropical Smoothie is created with an outer layer of Passion Fruit combined with a deliciously juicy Mango layer inside. For Piña Colada, a Creamy Coconut outer layer surrounds a tangy Pineapple flavor within. HI-CHEW Fruit Combos are offered in 3-ounce peg bags for a suggested retail price of $2.59 per bag.