First introduced last May in the HI-CHEW Sweet & Sour Mix, alongside citrus offerings Grapefruit and Lemon, HI-CHEW Sweet & Sour Watermelon quickly emerged as a fan favorite, inspiring the creation of a standalone format. Now available in a solo 10-stick pack, HI-CHEW Sweet & Sour Watermelon delivers a sweet, tart watermelon taste. The packaging features vibrant shades of pink and green, reminiscent of the popular summer fruit. The suggested retail price per pack is $1.59. Sweet & Sour Watermelon joins HI-CHEW's other core flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, and Açaí.