High-Capacity Commercial Grade Rhino Amenity Center Available with Optional Hand Sanitizer, Glove or Towel Dispenser

MasonWays newest Windshield Washer Refuse unit requires less servicing by the retailer due to its much larger capacity for both washer fluids and trash than the traditional units available on the market today.

Two 10-gallon washer buckets provide a total of twenty gallons of washer fluid at the pump. Separate 55-gallon inner refuse liner means fewer trips to the dumpster. This enables employees to spend far less time servicing units outdoors in inclement weather and allows them more time to better assist customers. Do more with less labor!

Customers like the convenience of sanitizing hands after pumping fuel. This unit even has an optional glove or towel dispenser built in. Custom colors and logos are available to align with company branding adding a more cohesive look to your Forecourt. Also available with one rear ten-gallon washer bucket in our open top, or hooded models. For more info please go to www.masonways.com