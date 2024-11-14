Hilco Sweets once more partners with Impact Confections and Kraft Heinz to introduce Warheads Mega Sour Booms and Kool-Aid Fruity Chews in larger-sized 5.5-ounce peg bags. Both were previously available in 2.5-ounce bags. The Warheads Mega Sour Booms are sour dusted panned candy chews which come in four flavors — Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Orange — while the Kool-Aid Fruity Chews feature fruity panned chew candy inspired by the drink's three most popular flavors: Tropical Punch, Cherry and Grape. Both options come with a suggested retail price of $2.99-$3.99 and ship in four eight-count displays per case.