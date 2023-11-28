Hilco USA 2023 Holiday Collection

Kraft Heinz Co.'s Hilco USA brand rolls out its 2023 holiday collection, which features both classic and new flavors. The 12-count boxes of individually wrapped candy canes include flavors such Girl Scout Thin Mint and Kool-Aid, all with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.49 and shipped in 24-count PDQ per master case. For customers looking for a two-in-one gift, Hilco also introduces Kool-Aid Story Books with Popping Candy, which include four 0.24-ounce pouches of candy, an SRP of $2.99 and shipping in a master case of 24 with 2x12 count PDQ displays. Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane Spoons will also be available in six-count boxes for an SRP of $1.99. They are shipped in a case of 4x12 count.