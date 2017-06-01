Tyson Convenience is rolling out Hillshire Farm Sausage Rolls using popular Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage varieties. The new line features sausages wrapped in soft, flavored breads. Varieties include: Hillshire Farm CheddarWurst Smoked Sausage wrapped in Bagel Bread; Hillshire Farm Spicy Hot & Spicy Italian Style Smoked Sausage with Mozzarella and Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in Italian Bread; and Hillshire Farm Polish Smoked Sausage wrapped in Cheese Bread. Designed to be a fit for convenience stores, Hillshire Farm Sausage Rolls can be merchandised in a refrigerated case, or heated and held for hot to-go options.