Hillshire Farm Sausage Rolls

CheddarWurst Smoked Sausage wrapped in Bagel Bread among varieties.
Tyson Convenience is rolling out Hillshire Farm Sausage Rolls using popular Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage varieties. The new line features sausages wrapped in soft, flavored breads. Varieties include: Hillshire Farm CheddarWurst Smoked Sausage wrapped in Bagel Bread; Hillshire Farm Spicy Hot & Spicy Italian Style Smoked Sausage with Mozzarella and Monterey Jack Cheese wrapped in Italian Bread; and Hillshire Farm Polish Smoked Sausage wrapped in Cheese Bread. Designed to be a fit for convenience stores, Hillshire Farm Sausage Rolls can be merchandised in a refrigerated case, or heated and held for hot to-go options.

