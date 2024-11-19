Hispanic Consumers Fuel CPG Growth

CHICAGO — The diverse U.S. Hispanic population is having an impact on transforming purchasing behavior across various categories.

According to two reports from marketing researcher and consumer analytics advisor Circana, Hispanic consumers are fueling 16% of total consumer packaged goods (CPG) growth in the United States, with spending trends that vary from non-Hispanic counterparts in both dollar and unit sales, as well as the channels they shop.

These reports highlight that Hispanics now make up 20% of the U.S. population and accounted for 71% of national population growth between 2022 and 2023. More than 25% of Generation Z and Generation Alpha identify as Hispanic, demonstrating the long-term potential of this powerful consumer group, Circana said.

"Hispanic households are crucial drivers of CPG growth, accounting for 14% of U.S. households while delivering 16% of total growth," said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor at Circana. "Brands and retailers that align their offerings with Hispanic consumers' values and preferences — such as offering natural, sustainably packaged products in beauty and personal care, and multiflavor variety packs for larger households — will unlock new growth opportunities in the years ahead."