Hispanic Consumers Fuel CPG Growth
Key findings from the reports include:
- Rising CPG spending: Hispanic households have outpaced non-Hispanics in both dollar (3.5% vs. 2.6%) and unit (1.7% vs. -0.3%) sales growth over the past year, despite over-indexing in incomes below $50,000.
- Category dominance: Hispanic households are driving more than their share of growth in categories focused on family needs, including baby food, bottled water, laundry and pet products.
- Cultural preferences: Unacculturated Hispanics prioritize natural, plant-based and sustainably packaged products, particularly in beauty and personal care, and value fragrance in home care purchases.
"The Hispanic consumer continues to outpace the overall market in key categories across general merchandise as well, driving growth in the fashion and home sectors in particular," said Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor at Circana. "Understanding the opportunity in front of retailers and manufacturers is critical for retail growth, and it will become even more important as the Hispanic population grows. Marketers continue to invest in reaching a variety of demographics, and the Hispanic opportunity needs to be part of that focus."
The two reports, "Part I: Meet the U.S. Hispanic CPG Consumer" and "Part II: Hispanics' CPG Shopping Trends," are available online.
