Honest Tea Redesign & New Flavors

Honest Tea is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a redesign of its glass bottles, along with the introduction of three new flavors and expanded national distribution. The Honest Tea line now includes 15 refreshing varieties, all made with organic and Fair Trade certified tea and sugar. The three new flavors are: Golden Turmeric Pineapple Herbal Tea, Lemon Grove Maple Black Tea and Mango Maté Black Tea. The brand's newly redesigned 16-ounce glass bottles feature a taller, modern silhouette. Honest Tea remains part of the 1% for the Planet initiative, where 1 percent of annual sales are donated to environmental-focused organizations.