HOP Shops Hosts Anniversary Party in Disco-Themed Restroom

Souri, a passionate disco enthusiast and psychotherapist, has an extensive wardrobe dedicated to her love for disco. Her friends encouraged her to visit HOP Shops' unique disco bathrooms, and upon seeing them on TikTok, Souri knew it was the perfect place for her milestone celebration, according to the c-store retailer.

This anniversary holds special significance for Souri, who lost her mother five days after her wedding. To help others facing similar grief, she specializes in psychotherapy for motherless daughters.

"Ron and I were discussing how to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. I knew my mom would want us to enjoy it in a fun and unique way!" Souri shared.

HOP Shops' Disco Bathrooms have become a unique attraction, designed to make the retailer's locations a destination. In March 2022, Valor Oil Vice President of Retail Marketing and Operations Damon Bail came up with the idea for newly remodeled restrooms: "the disco bathroom with the red button." An unexpected red button on the wall is accompanied by a sign that reads, "Do Not Push the Red Button." When customers can't resist the urge any longer and push the button, the lights go down, music starts, color spotlights come on and a disco ball spins, giving customers the chance to dance.

There are currently six HOP Shops locations that feature the disco bathrooms.

Founded in 1966, Valor Oil is a third-generation family-owned company. Today it operates six petroleum bulk plants in Kentucky and South Carolina; 132 c-store dealer locations; a race fuel division; and 15 HOP Shops convenience stores in Kentucky and Ohio.