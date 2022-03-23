03/23/2022
Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes
The lightly glazed doughnuts are caffeinated with coffee bean extract.
Hostess Brands expands its doughnut lineup with the rollout of caffeinated Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes. They are available in two decadent varieties: Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. Each hearty doughnut contains 50 to 70 milligrams of caffeine, or slightly less than the amount in one cup of coffee. Designed to give adults a tasty boost of energy to jumpstart their day, Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes come in 2.5-ounce single-serve packages for a suggested price of $2.49.