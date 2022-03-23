Hostess Brands expands its doughnut lineup with the rollout of caffeinated Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes. They are available in two decadent varieties: Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. Each hearty doughnut contains 50 to 70 milligrams of caffeine, or slightly less than the amount in one cup of coffee. Designed to give adults a tasty boost of energy to jumpstart their day, Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes come in 2.5-ounce single-serve packages for a suggested price of $2.49.