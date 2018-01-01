Hostess Brands Angry Birds Promotion

Hostess Brands is partnering with Rovio Entertainment’s Angry Birds on a cross-promotion and sweepstakes. Select packages of Hostess treats — including CupCakes, Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Raspberry Zingers and Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes —are now showcasing the partnership, which allows every person who downloads the Angry Birds Match game to receive free Gems. The Gems, a $4.99 value, are a form of currency in Angry Birds Match that can be used to purchase keys to unlock premium chests, refill lives, and purchase boosters or extra moves. Free Gems are available to U.S. players through Sept. 28. Additionally, the select packages of Hostess treats offer consumers the chance to experience the tropical locales seen in the "Angry Birds Movie" and Angry Birds games. A sweepstakes features a grand-prize trip for four to Hawaii through Delta Vacations. The five-day, four-night trip includes round-trip air transportation to Oahu, lodging for four people and airport transfers.