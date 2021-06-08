Hostess Breakfast Offerings

Hostess Brands LLC aims to shake up breakfast with its new Hostess Muff'n Stix and Hostess Pecan Spins. Muff'n Stix feature a fresh, new twist with a unique handheld stick format designed for easy, mobile snacking. They are available in two varieties: Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. Pecan Spins combine a sweet cinnamon roll topped with real, crunchy pecans. The product makes for a delicious, texture-rich way to add some sweetness to the day, according to the maker. Muff'n Stix and Pecan Spins are sized and packaged for ease and convenience. Both are available now in convenience stores nationwide.