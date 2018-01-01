Hostess Individually-Wrapped Cake Slices

Hostess Brands introduces its newest treat: individual cake slices in two varieties, Iced Lemon Cake and Cream Cheese Pound Cake. The Iced Lemon Cake is a moist pound cake made with real lemon juice and topped with a refreshing lemon icing. The Cream Cheese Pound Cake is a dense, rich cream cheese-flavored pound cake. Packaged for convenience, both products are wrapped as individual cake slices, are certified kosher, and are now available to convenience stores nationwide.