Hostess Limited-Time Fall Treats

Hostess Brands is offering six fall-flavored treats, including the addition of one new Halloween variety to its 2022 seasonal lineup. This October, Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs join existing fan-favorites Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes. In addition to the Halloween offerings, autumn snacks including Hostess Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes made their return in September. Each of the seasonal snacks is available in a multipack for a suggested retail price of $3.99. The Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes, Caramel Crunch Donettes, Spooky Twinkies and ScaryCakes are also available in single-serve packages for a suggested retail price of $2.30.