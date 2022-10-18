Hostess Seasonal Treats

Hostess Brands is offering six fall-flavored treats, including the addition of one new festive variety for its seasonal lineup. This October, Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs joins fan favorites Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes. In addition to the Halloween offerings, autumn snacks Hostess Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes made their return in September. Each of the seasonal snacks are available in a multipack at a suggested retail price of $3.99. Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes, Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes, Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes are also available in single-serve packages at a suggested retail price of $2.30.