Diamond of California, in partnership with Nature Nate's Honey Co., launches Hot Honey Snack Walnuts, a sweet and spicy superfood snack. The California-grown walnuts contain protein, fiber and ALA Omega-3 while the light Nature Nate's Hot Honey glaze is a 100% pure honey infused with chili peppers. The new flavor joins Diamond's four additional snacks: Salted Dark Chocolate, Himalayan Pink Salt, Sweet Maple and Pecan Pie Snack Pecans. The offering will soon replace a previous Hot Honey recipe sold in yellow packaging at major retailers. Each 4-ounce bag comes with a suggested retail price of $3.99 per bag.