Hot 'n' Ready Breakfast Sandwich Upgrades

AdvancePierre’s Hot 'n' Ready line of breakfast sandwiches has undergone some upgrades. For starters, the bacon included in the sandwiches has been upgraded to provide more bacon flavor in every sandwich bite, according to the company. The homestyle biscuits were also improved to add a more buttermilk taste. Additionally, the handwrapped packaging, which gives the product a fresh-made look and feel while protecting the sandwich and sealing in flavor, was upgraded to include a window for easy product viewing prior to purchase.