Hot Spot Convenience Stores Upgrades Mobile App

Hot Spot, which celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year, previously used a white-labeled app but recognized the need for a more flexible and customizable solution, Holmes noted. To meet this need, the retailer partnered with Rovertown to create a next-generation app experience that sets it apart in the digital landscape.

The new Hot Spot Rewards app opens up new opportunities for offers supported by consumer packaged goods, personalized engagement and discounts on age-restricted items while enhancing the existing Hot Spot Rewards loyalty program.

"The convenience retail landscape has changed significantly in recent years. Whether in-store or online, being agile and adaptable is crucial," Holmes said. "For a company of our size, having such advanced digital engagement and loyalty features gives us a competitive edge. I am proud of our team's achievements, and I believe our customers will appreciate these improvements."

The app's flexibility will allow for ongoing enhancements as Hot Spot grows, the company said. This includes the upcoming Hot Spot Employee Hub feature that will make it easier for staff to access benefits.

Spartanburg-based Hot Spot operates 41 c-stores in North Carolina and South Carolina.