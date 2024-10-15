Core-Mark, a Performance Food Group company, introduces Hot Take Crave Away Sandwiches, a line of restaurant-quality products developed to help retailers compete for share of the breakfast and lunch business. The Hot Take lineup features English muffins, croissants, bagels, biscuits and ciabatta bread, with options such as a ham and cheese pretzel croissant sandwich and a pretzel bun cheeseburger. All of the sandwiches are packaged and ready to enjoy straight from a warmer, but can also be displayed in a refrigerated merchandiser to provide customers the option to heat them on the spot or take them to go. The Hot Take line is complemented by a variety of marketing options, including posters, floor and wall graphics, and outdoor signs.