HP Elite Point-of-Sale Portfolio

HP now offers a white version of its all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) system, the HP ElitePOS. The new color comes in response to customer excitement about the streamlined design and performance of the HP ElitePOS and requests for more color options, according to the company. The white version of the HP ElitePOS will be available in spring 2018 direct from HP or from the company’s global network of more than 250,000 partners. Offered currently in black, the HP ElitePOS can be customized with components such as an innovative in-column printer; retail connectivity base; matching accessories such as barcode scanners and magnetic stripe readers; and customer-facing displays to meet retailers' needs.