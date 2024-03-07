Huck's Expands Payment Options for Fleet Drivers

The Car IQ payment platform will be integrated across the chain's 128 stores.
CARMI, Ill. — Huck's Convenience Stores entered into a new partnership with vehicle payment solutions provider Car IQ Inc., which will allow commercial fleet drivers to access the latter's payment methods across Huck's network of 128 stores.

"Working with Car IQ checks a lot of boxes for us," said Jon Bunch, director of marketing at Huck's. "We're always looking to innovate in everything we do. With Car IQ in our corner, we can not only provide an incredible, state-of-the-art, payment platform for our customers, but we can also tap into an enormous amount of new opportunities to create commercial fleet volume at our stations."

The collaboration will ensure Car IQ commercial fleet vehicles can connect directly to Huck's gas pumps. Fleet drivers will be able to pay through the Car IQ app, eliminating the hassle of paying with credit cards, the companies stated.

Using telematics integration, Car IQ Pay will validate the fleet vehicle, authorize payment and unlock the pump. Post-fueling, Car IQ pays the merchant and verifies the fuel was received. Receipts and invoices are then sent to a single, central ledger making card management and reconciliation a simple, seamless process. 

The use of unique vehicle data to measure the fuel tank before and after the transaction ensures there is low risk of fraud or friendly fraud at any point in the payment process, according to Car IQ.

"Merchants such as Huck's are critical in providing solid regional coverage for commercial fleet drivers," said Sterling Pratz, Car IQ CEO. "Huck's has a long history and a reputable name known for innovation. Car IQ will bring a more seamless and secure payment method to Huck’s for commercial fleet drivers."

Founded in 2017, Car IQ uses unique vehicle ID and data to automatically connect vehicles to merchants, letting fleet drivers pay for fuel, toll management, parking, EV charging and more without the need to manage a fleet card program. The payment platform also uses real-time vehicle data to provide back office and administrative teams 360-degree oversight of all payments, helping to eliminate fraud, improve efficiency and streamline the reconciliation process. 

Martin & Bayley Inc. operates more than 128 Huck's Convenience Store locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Completely employee-owned and -operated, the company currently has more than 2,500 team members.

