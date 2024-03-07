Huck's Expands Payment Options for Fleet Drivers

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's Convenience Stores entered into a new partnership with vehicle payment solutions provider Car IQ Inc., which will allow commercial fleet drivers to access the latter's payment methods across Huck's network of 128 stores.

"Working with Car IQ checks a lot of boxes for us," said Jon Bunch, director of marketing at Huck's. "We're always looking to innovate in everything we do. With Car IQ in our corner, we can not only provide an incredible, state-of-the-art, payment platform for our customers, but we can also tap into an enormous amount of new opportunities to create commercial fleet volume at our stations."

The collaboration will ensure Car IQ commercial fleet vehicles can connect directly to Huck's gas pumps. Fleet drivers will be able to pay through the Car IQ app, eliminating the hassle of paying with credit cards, the companies stated.