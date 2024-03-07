Huck's Expands Payment Options for Fleet Drivers
Using telematics integration, Car IQ Pay will validate the fleet vehicle, authorize payment and unlock the pump. Post-fueling, Car IQ pays the merchant and verifies the fuel was received. Receipts and invoices are then sent to a single, central ledger making card management and reconciliation a simple, seamless process.
The use of unique vehicle data to measure the fuel tank before and after the transaction ensures there is low risk of fraud or friendly fraud at any point in the payment process, according to Car IQ.
"Merchants such as Huck's are critical in providing solid regional coverage for commercial fleet drivers," said Sterling Pratz, Car IQ CEO. "Huck's has a long history and a reputable name known for innovation. Car IQ will bring a more seamless and secure payment method to Huck’s for commercial fleet drivers."
Founded in 2017, Car IQ uses unique vehicle ID and data to automatically connect vehicles to merchants, letting fleet drivers pay for fuel, toll management, parking, EV charging and more without the need to manage a fleet card program. The payment platform also uses real-time vehicle data to provide back office and administrative teams 360-degree oversight of all payments, helping to eliminate fraud, improve efficiency and streamline the reconciliation process.
Martin & Bayley Inc. operates more than 128 Huck's Convenience Store locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Completely employee-owned and -operated, the company currently has more than 2,500 team members.