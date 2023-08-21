Huck's Revamps Mobile App With New Features

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's partnered with app platform designer Rovertown to launch its revamped mobile app.

The redesigned Huck's Bucks Bigg Rewards app, according to the company, combines the latest in loyalty marketing, scan-and-go payments and customer engagement strategies.

"At Huck's, our focus is on providing best-in-class shopping experiences in our stores as well as on mobile devices," said Huck's CEO Murat Tokad. "Our new app assists guests with everyday functions and provides targeted offers within an easy-to-use, modern mobile experience."

The app allows shoppers to skip the registers and pay for their purchases directly from their mobile devices using Skip's scan-and-go technology,. Additionally, loyalty marketing features, powered by Punchh, offer customers new and enhanced ways to save money and earn rewards. Guests will soon also gain access to e-commerce and delivery services through Vroom Delivery.

For customers looking for something a little more engaging, the app also includes a new mobile racing game, which features the No. 1 XFinity NASCAR sponsored by Huck's and driven by Sam Mayer. The game gives guests opportunities to win a free large Bigg Swigg.

A tap-to-add coupons feature also enables guests to select the deals and discounts that are most appealing to them. According to the company, this not only benefits the customers, but also helps Huck's protect their margins by eliminating a common issue where customers were given discounts without their knowledge.

"The results are quite remarkable. We've achieved an impressive milestone of over 100,000 app users in just a month," said Jon Bunch, director of marketing at Huck's. "Our emphasis on digital innovation, together with major in-store improvements in recent years, positions Huck's to effectively serve and enrich our communities for years to come."

Founded in 1974 by Bob Martin and Frank Bayley, the co-founders of Big John supermarkets, Huck's is today 100 percent employee-owned and operates more than 120 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee with more than 2,500 employees.