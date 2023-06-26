MAPCO Enhances Its Personalized Digital Experience

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO Express Inc. relaunched its mobile app experience, which now provides customers more ways to shop, save and earn rewards at their preferred MAPCO stores.

"MAPCO stores are located in markets across the Southeast, so we focused on creating a personalized mobile experience that best serves each of our stores and their surrounding communities," said Frederic Chaveyriat, MAPCO CEO. "Not only is the new MAPCO app an easy way to earn exclusive MY Reward$ offers, but it also notifies our guests of local events, festivals, and charity efforts so they can get involved in their community."

Powered by mobile app platform Rovertown, the new digital experience provides guests with more features and capabilities than before. This includes mobile fuel pay via Venmo, limited-time deals and discounts on snacks and beverages, the ability to check stores for the best fuel price, a car racing game with leaderboards and more.

There are also more ways than ever to redeem MY Reward$ points, according to MAPCO. Exclusive offers can now be added to MY Reward$ directly through the app instead of through email, and guests now have the ability to redeem their points for donations to local charities like the Boys & Girls Club.

"In just the first month alone, we reached a milestone of more than 100,000 downloads," said Tom Bowden, chief marketing officer at MAPCO. "We are confident that the new MAPCO app will delight guests and exceed their expectations."

Franklin-based MAPCO employs more than 3,000 members and operates more than 300 c-stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi. The company and its subsidiaries also operate ML Energy Transportation LLC, a fuel logistics business, which comprises 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

In April, it was announced that MAPCO would be purchased by Majors Management LLC and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in two separate transactions.