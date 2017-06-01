Hunt Brothers "The Big Meaty" Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza is kicking off the fall season with the introduction of "The Big Meaty" Pizza. The limited-time offer is made using Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust, topped with its signature sauce and 100 percent part-skim mozzarella cheese. The Big Meaty also features premium giant pepperoni, naturally smoke-cured salami, slices of spicy ham, and Italian sausage. It will be available at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza locations in convenience stores across the country, while supplies last.