Hunt Brothers "The Big Meaty" Pizza

Hunt Brothers "The Big Meaty" PizzaIncludes pepperoni, salami, spicy ham and Italian sausage.
Hunt Brothers Pizza is kicking off the fall season with the introduction of "The Big Meaty" Pizza. The limited-time offer is made using Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust, topped with its signature sauce and 100 percent part-skim mozzarella cheese. The Big Meaty also features premium giant pepperoni, naturally smoke-cured salami, slices of spicy ham, and Italian sausage. It will be available at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza locations in convenience stores across the country, while supplies last.