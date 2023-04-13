Hunt Brothers Branches Out to New Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hunt Brothers Pizza expanded its footprint to convenience store operators in western New York.

Together with its distribution partner TBHC Delivers, Hunt Brothers Pizza provides c-stores the opportunity to offer hot, made-to-order pizza without breaking the bank for customers, according to the company.

"For more than 30 years, the Hunt family has cherished and prioritized their relationships with c-store partners," said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers' director of marketing. "We're excited to expand our footprint, develop new relationships in New York, and be a blessing to new communities."

Since its founding in 1991 by brothers Don, Charlie, Jim and Lonnie Hunt, the family-run company has grown to more than 9,000 store locations across the country. Offerings like All Toppings, No Extra Charge and the grab-and-go Hunk-A-Pizza are a staple in the branded pizza program's success, which the company says can provide c-stores with high profit margins through favorable and convenient options.

Hunt Brothers also provides c-stores with logistics and marketing support that helps owners succeed and maintain returns on investment. A partnership with the company's account managers and pizza professionals includes a customizable implementation to fit a store's footprint, ongoing staff training and free marketing materials to promote various offerings throughout the year.

"Hunt Brothers Pizza stood out to us initially because the quality of the pizza was much better than anything else we tried," said Maggie Walker, owner of Village Mart in Marysville, Ohio. "From the start, we felt their support and commitment to our success on a personal level, not just a pizza level, and we always feel like we have a direct line to our team."

Businesses in western New York interested in partnering with Hunt Brothers can click here for more information.

Headquartered in Nashville, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation's largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry.