Press enter to search
Close search

Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO

The fan favorite returns, featuring a combination of buffalo-style hot sauce, ranch dressing and the company's signature Just Rite Spice.
Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Starting Jan. 7, 2019, Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its Buffalo Chicken Pizza as a limited-time offer. The fan favorite is made on Hunt Brothers Pizza original crust, covered with a combination of buffalo-style hot sauce and ranch dressing. It's topped with a blend of 100 percent mozzarella and Monterey jack cheeses and all-natural white chicken breast meat, and finished with the company's signature Just Rite Spice.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

bubly Fountain

Bubly Fountain
Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze

Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze
Tastykake Maple Sweet Rolls

Tastykake Winter Limited-Time Offerings