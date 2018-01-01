Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO

Starting Jan. 7, 2019, Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its Buffalo Chicken Pizza as a limited-time offer. The fan favorite is made on Hunt Brothers Pizza original crust, covered with a combination of buffalo-style hot sauce and ranch dressing. It's topped with a blend of 100 percent mozzarella and Monterey jack cheeses and all-natural white chicken breast meat, and finished with the company's signature Just Rite Spice.