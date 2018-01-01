Press enter to search
Close search

Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza Returns

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza Returns

The limited-time offer is back for its 11th year.
Hunt Brothers Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza kicks off 2018 with the return of Buffalo Chicken Pizza, its most popular limited-time offer. Customers can currently order this specialty pizza at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza locations for a limited time while supplies last. Returning for the 11th year, Buffalo Chicken Pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza original crust covered with a mixture of ranch dressing and buffalo-style hot sauce, topped with a blend of 100-percent mozzarella, Monterey jack cheese, and chicken that gets finished with a sprinkle of the company’s signature Just Rite Spice.

Other Popular Products

Hershey’s 2018 Valentine’s Day Products
Tiger Beer Program

Tiger Beer Lunar New Year Program
New Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes

New Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes