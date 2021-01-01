Press enter to search
Close search

Hunt Brothers LTO Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hunt Brothers LTO Buffalo Chicken Pizza

The fan-favorite specialty pie returns for a limited time starting Jan. 18.
Hunts Brothers Pizza Brings Back Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its popular limited-time-offer Buffalo Chicken Pizza in January, enabling its convenience store partners to entice both frequent and new customers. Buffalo Chicken Pizza features Hunt Brothers' original crust topped with a mixture of ranch dressing and buffalo wing sauce, a blend of 100 percent natural part-skim mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses, and a generous portion of 100 percent all-natural chicken breast. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of the company’s signature Just Rite Spice. Hunt Brothers encourages store owners to utilize this opportunity to drive additional sales at the start of the new year.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

IRI CPG Promotions Index

IRI CPG Promotions Index
VF-3 SmartTouch Ventless Fryer

VF-3 SmartTouch Ventless Fryer
Ethel’s Baking Co. Single-Serve Dessert Bars

Ethel’s Baking Co. Single-Serve Dessert Bars