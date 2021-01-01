Hunt Brothers LTO Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its popular limited-time-offer Buffalo Chicken Pizza in January, enabling its convenience store partners to entice both frequent and new customers. Buffalo Chicken Pizza features Hunt Brothers' original crust topped with a mixture of ranch dressing and buffalo wing sauce, a blend of 100 percent natural part-skim mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses, and a generous portion of 100 percent all-natural chicken breast. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of the company’s signature Just Rite Spice. Hunt Brothers encourages store owners to utilize this opportunity to drive additional sales at the start of the new year.