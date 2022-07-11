11/07/2022
Hunt Brothers Pizza Cheeseburger Pizza
The limited-time offer is reminiscent of a classic fast-food cheeseburger.
Hunt Brothers Pizza is adding Cheeseburger Pizza LTO to its lineup. Starting Nov. 7, participating store partners have the opportunity to offer this new pizza while supplies last. Reminiscent of a classic fast-food cheeseburger, Cheeseburger Pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza's original crust topped with a creamy dill pickle-cheddar sauce, a blend of shredded cheddar and 100 percent natural part-skim mozzarella cheeses, hamburger crumbles and fresh chopped white onions. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice. Hunt Brothers Pizza partners can offer a whole 12-inch pizza or Hunk A Pizza (one quarter of a 12-inch pizza) of the Cheeseburger Pizza LTO while supplies last.