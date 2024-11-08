 Skip to main content

Hunt Brothers Pizza Debuts Next-Generation Concept

The 5.0 Pizza Shoppe features new visuals and an ergonomically designed workspace.
Angela Hanson
Hunt Brothers Pizza Shoppe 5.0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hunt Brothers Pizza debuted a 5th Generation Pizza Shoppe (5.0), which incorporates features that enhance both visual appeal for consumers and functionality for convenience store employees, according to the company. 

Building on the momentum of Hunt Brothers Pizza surpassing 10,000 locations, the next-generation pizza shoppe is designed to redefine c-store foodservice with a focus on operational efficiency, customer appeal and sales growth. The 5.0 Pizza Shoppe is now available for implementation in all participating convenience stores.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to engineer the best possible foodservice destination to serve Hunt Brothers Pizza," said Dee Cleveland, director of marketing for Hunt Brothers Pizza. "This new design not only makes life easier for our store partners but also captivates customers with its sleek, modern aesthetic."

Pizza shoppes have been an integral part of Hunt Brothers Pizza's branded program since 1991, providing an avenue for servicing quality hot food product during every daypart while providing a food destination inside the store, which increases the value of those efforts through a known, proven and trusted brand, according to the company.

The 5.0 Pizza Shoppe features eye-catching, backlot LED menus, a stylish illuminated canopy and a prominently lit Hunt Brothers Pizza logo coin. The shoppe's designed was crafted to draw in customers and make Hunt Brothers Pizza a focal point within the store.

New updates to the shoppe's physical space also provide an organized and ergonomically designed workspace meant to benefit the day-to-day store employees.

Based in Nashville, family-owned and -operated Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation's largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store channel with more than 10,000 locations across the United States. It offers both original and thin crust pizzas as grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza, targeted at on-the-go customers, and as customizable whole pizzas.

