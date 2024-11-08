Hunt Brothers Pizza Debuts Next-Generation Concept

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hunt Brothers Pizza debuted a 5th Generation Pizza Shoppe (5.0), which incorporates features that enhance both visual appeal for consumers and functionality for convenience store employees, according to the company.

Building on the momentum of Hunt Brothers Pizza surpassing 10,000 locations, the next-generation pizza shoppe is designed to redefine c-store foodservice with a focus on operational efficiency, customer appeal and sales growth. The 5.0 Pizza Shoppe is now available for implementation in all participating convenience stores.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to engineer the best possible foodservice destination to serve Hunt Brothers Pizza," said Dee Cleveland, director of marketing for Hunt Brothers Pizza. "This new design not only makes life easier for our store partners but also captivates customers with its sleek, modern aesthetic."