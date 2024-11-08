Hunt Brothers Pizza Debuts Next-Generation Concept
[NACS SHOW REWIND: Retailers Share Lessons Learned From Remodels & New Builds]
Pizza shoppes have been an integral part of Hunt Brothers Pizza's branded program since 1991, providing an avenue for servicing quality hot food product during every daypart while providing a food destination inside the store, which increases the value of those efforts through a known, proven and trusted brand, according to the company.
The 5.0 Pizza Shoppe features eye-catching, backlot LED menus, a stylish illuminated canopy and a prominently lit Hunt Brothers Pizza logo coin. The shoppe's designed was crafted to draw in customers and make Hunt Brothers Pizza a focal point within the store.
New updates to the shoppe's physical space also provide an organized and ergonomically designed workspace meant to benefit the day-to-day store employees.
Based in Nashville, family-owned and -operated Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation's largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store channel with more than 10,000 locations across the United States. It offers both original and thin crust pizzas as grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza, targeted at on-the-go customers, and as customizable whole pizzas.