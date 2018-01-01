Hunt Brothers Pizza Pepperoni Trio

Hunt Brothers Pizza is launching a new limited-time offer: the Pepperoni Trio Pizza. Beginning Oct. 8, customers can enjoy this specialty pizza at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza locations, while supplies last. The Pepperoni Trio Pizza features an original crust topped with Hunt Brothers' signature pizza sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese, and layers of slices of giant pepperoni, traditional pepperoni and crispy pepperoni. The pizza is then topped with the brand's signature Just Rite Spice prior to baking. Customers have the option of a large 12-inch whole pizza or a Hunk A Pizza (one quarter of a 12-inch pizza).