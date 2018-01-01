Hydrive Energy Water is adding two new flavors to its line that provides consumers with the hydration benefits of water with the added function of energy from B vitamins and caffeine. Along with a new Kiwi Melon variety, Hydrive is introducing a calorie-free version of Grape Fusion, a fan-favorite in its full-calorie line. All Hydrive Energy Water beverages have zero calories, 160 milligrams of caffeine, and 35 percent daily value of vitamins. The suggested retail price is $1.89 to $2.29 per bottle.