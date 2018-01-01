Hydrive Energy WaterKiwi Melon and Grape Fusion varieties join the line.
Hydrive Energy Water is adding two new flavors to its line that provides consumers with the hydration benefits of water with the added function of energy from B vitamins and caffeine. Along with a new Kiwi Melon variety, Hydrive is introducing a calorie-free version of Grape Fusion, a fan-favorite in its full-calorie line. All Hydrive Energy Water beverages have zero calories, 160 milligrams of caffeine, and 35 percent daily value of vitamins. The suggested retail price is $1.89 to $2.29 per bottle.