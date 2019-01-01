Ice Age Glacial Water is an ultra-pure, still bottled water untouched since the last Ice Age, according to its maker. Ice Age Glacial Water is collected as it naturally melts and flows from the edges of the towering and ancient glaciers in the Toba Inlet deep in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia. The water is free of sodium, fluoride, chlorine and nitrates, and is bottled and packaged using the latest technology to improve efficiency and reduce the company's environmental footprint. Ice Age 9.5 is also available, which infuses the pure glacial water with electrolytes for a higher pH of 9.5, increased hydration and replenishment. Ice Age Glacial Water and Ice Age 9.5 are now available in select U.S. markets, including California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. The products come packaged in glass bottles (750 milliliters) and BPA-free plastic bottles (350ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1 liter). The suggested retail is $1.79 to $1.99.