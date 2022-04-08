ICE Cobotics Autonomous Scrubber

Launched by Ice Cobotics, the Cobi 18 is a small, autonomous floor scrubber that is available for less than $20 per day through an all-inclusive subscription. The user interface includes a "teach and repeat" feature that allows users to train a route once and deploy it with the click of a button. Additional key features include: one charge, one fill for 90 to 120 minutes of scrubbing; compact and nimble, optimized for tight spaces and close to the edge cleaning; squeegee and optional dry mop attachment; minimal daily maintenance with a dual tank; and side brushes to collect light debris. Cobi 18's advanced Artificial Intelligence integrates data from a combination of different sensors to identify its surroundings and safely navigate around obstacles, The autonomous scrubber can be used on all floor types.



